5000 Tanzanian shillings to CFP francs

Convert TZS to XPF at the real exchange rate

5000 tzs
227 xpf

1.00000 TZS = 0.04541 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TZS to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.050587.4531.447481.65890.9641518.9631
1GBP1.1537411.21215100.911.670221.914171.1123721.8811
1USD0.95190.82498183.24891.37791.579160.917818.0515
1INR0.01143470.009909810.012012210.01655160.01896910.01102480.216838

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFP Franc
1 TZS0.04541 XPF
5 TZS0.22707 XPF
10 TZS0.45413 XPF
20 TZS0.90826 XPF
50 TZS2.27066 XPF
100 TZS4.54132 XPF
250 TZS11.35330 XPF
500 TZS22.70660 XPF
1000 TZS45.41320 XPF
2000 TZS90.82640 XPF
5000 TZS227.06600 XPF
10000 TZS454.13200 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XPF22.02000 TZS
5 XPF110.10000 TZS
10 XPF220.20000 TZS
20 XPF440.40000 TZS
50 XPF1101.00000 TZS
100 XPF2202.00000 TZS
250 XPF5505.00000 TZS
500 XPF11010.00000 TZS
1000 XPF22020.00000 TZS
2000 XPF44040.00000 TZS
5000 XPF110100.00000 TZS
10000 XPF220200.00000 TZS