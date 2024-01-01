50 CFP francs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert XPF to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 xpf
1,155.80 tzs

1.000 XPF = 23.12 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
How to convert CFP francs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XPF23.11590 TZS
5 XPF115.57950 TZS
10 XPF231.15900 TZS
20 XPF462.31800 TZS
50 XPF1,155.79500 TZS
100 XPF2,311.59000 TZS
250 XPF5,778.97500 TZS
500 XPF11,557.95000 TZS
1000 XPF23,115.90000 TZS
2000 XPF46,231.80000 TZS
5000 XPF115,579.50000 TZS
10000 XPF231,159.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFP Franc
1 TZS0.04326 XPF
5 TZS0.21630 XPF
10 TZS0.43260 XPF
20 TZS0.86520 XPF
50 TZS2.16301 XPF
100 TZS4.32602 XPF
250 TZS10.81505 XPF
500 TZS21.63010 XPF
1000 TZS43.26020 XPF
2000 TZS86.52040 XPF
5000 TZS216.30100 XPF
10000 TZS432.60200 XPF