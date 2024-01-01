10 CFP francs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert XPF to TZS at the real exchange rate

10 xpf
231.15 tzs

1.000 XPF = 23.11 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.36519.0360.94283.6790.8041.5611.382
1 SGD0.733113.9490.6961.3170.5891.1441.013
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0494.3960.0420.0820.073
1 EUR1.0621.44920.216188.8670.8541.6581.468

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XPF23.11470 TZS
5 XPF115.57350 TZS
10 XPF231.14700 TZS
20 XPF462.29400 TZS
50 XPF1,155.73500 TZS
100 XPF2,311.47000 TZS
250 XPF5,778.67500 TZS
500 XPF11,557.35000 TZS
1000 XPF23,114.70000 TZS
2000 XPF46,229.40000 TZS
5000 XPF115,573.50000 TZS
10000 XPF231,147.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFP Franc
1 TZS0.04326 XPF
5 TZS0.21631 XPF
10 TZS0.43263 XPF
20 TZS0.86525 XPF
50 TZS2.16313 XPF
100 TZS4.32625 XPF
250 TZS10.81563 XPF
500 TZS21.63125 XPF
1000 TZS43.26250 XPF
2000 TZS86.52500 XPF
5000 TZS216.31250 XPF
10000 TZS432.62500 XPF