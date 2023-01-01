1 Tanzanian shilling to CFP francs

1.00000 TZS = 0.04541 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:52 UTC
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / CFP Franc
1 TZS0.04541 XPF
5 TZS0.22703 XPF
10 TZS0.45405 XPF
20 TZS0.90810 XPF
50 TZS2.27026 XPF
100 TZS4.54052 XPF
250 TZS11.35130 XPF
500 TZS22.70260 XPF
1000 TZS45.40520 XPF
2000 TZS90.81040 XPF
5000 TZS227.02600 XPF
10000 TZS454.05200 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 XPF22.02390 TZS
5 XPF110.11950 TZS
10 XPF220.23900 TZS
20 XPF440.47800 TZS
50 XPF1101.19500 TZS
100 XPF2202.39000 TZS
250 XPF5505.97500 TZS
500 XPF11011.95000 TZS
1000 XPF22023.90000 TZS
2000 XPF44047.80000 TZS
5000 XPF110119.50000 TZS
10000 XPF220239.00000 TZS