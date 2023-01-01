10 Tanzanian shillings to Serbian dinars

Convert TZS to RSD at the real exchange rate

10 tzs
0.44 rsd

1.00000 TZS = 0.04445 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 RSD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.051387.5261.445851.65650.96418.9043
1GBP1.1540711.21325101.0091.668581.911681.1125221.8164
1USD0.95120.824232183.2551.37531.575670.916917.9818
1INR0.01142520.00990010.012011310.01651910.01892580.01101320.215985

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Serbian Dinar
1 TZS0.04445 RSD
5 TZS0.22226 RSD
10 TZS0.44453 RSD
20 TZS0.88905 RSD
50 TZS2.22263 RSD
100 TZS4.44526 RSD
250 TZS11.11315 RSD
500 TZS22.22630 RSD
1000 TZS44.45260 RSD
2000 TZS88.90520 RSD
5000 TZS222.26300 RSD
10000 TZS444.52600 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 RSD22.49590 TZS
5 RSD112.47950 TZS
10 RSD224.95900 TZS
20 RSD449.91800 TZS
50 RSD1124.79500 TZS
100 RSD2249.59000 TZS
250 RSD5623.97500 TZS
500 RSD11247.95000 TZS
1000 RSD22495.90000 TZS
2000 RSD44991.80000 TZS
5000 RSD112479.50000 TZS
10000 RSD224959.00000 TZS