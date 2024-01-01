New Taiwan dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert TWD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
206.03 ttd

NT$1.000 TWD = TT$0.2060 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20840.2112
Low0.20520.2052
Average0.20690.2085
Change-0.94%-1.29%
View full history

1 TWD to TTD stats

The performance of TWD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2084 and a 30 day low of 0.2052. This means the 30 day average was 0.2069. The change for TWD to TTD was -0.94.

The performance of TWD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2112 and a 90 day low of 0.2052. This means the 90 day average was 0.2085. The change for TWD to TTD was -1.29.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5397.803145.5850.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1615.887109.8460.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9689.98186.211.171
1 CAD0.7210.9550.56311.1095.623104.9150.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 TWD0.20603 TTD
5 TWD1.03016 TTD
10 TWD2.06032 TTD
20 TWD4.12064 TTD
50 TWD10.30160 TTD
100 TWD20.60320 TTD
250 TWD51.50800 TTD
500 TWD103.01600 TTD
1000 TWD206.03200 TTD
2000 TWD412.06400 TTD
5000 TWD1,030.16000 TTD
10000 TWD2,060.32000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TTD4.85362 TWD
5 TTD24.26810 TWD
10 TTD48.53620 TWD
20 TTD97.07240 TWD
50 TTD242.68100 TWD
100 TTD485.36200 TWD
250 TTD1,213.40500 TWD
500 TTD2,426.81000 TWD
1000 TTD4,853.62000 TWD
2000 TTD9,707.24000 TWD
5000 TTD24,268.10000 TWD
10000 TTD48,536.20000 TWD