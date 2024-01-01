New Taiwan dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert TWD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,424.88 mur

NT$1.000 TWD = ₨1.425 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TWD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TWD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.50851.5085
Low1.41761.4176
Average1.44671.4516
Change-1.68%-1.94%
View full history

1 TWD to MUR stats

The performance of TWD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5085 and a 30 day low of 1.4176. This means the 30 day average was 1.4467. The change for TWD to MUR was -1.68.

The performance of TWD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5085 and a 90 day low of 1.4176. This means the 90 day average was 1.4516. The change for TWD to MUR was -1.94.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.3750.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1625.888109.7050.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.979.98185.9421.171
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.115.621104.7330.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollar

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TWD1.42488 MUR
5 TWD7.12440 MUR
10 TWD14.24880 MUR
20 TWD28.49760 MUR
50 TWD71.24400 MUR
100 TWD142.48800 MUR
250 TWD356.22000 MUR
500 TWD712.44000 MUR
1000 TWD1,424.88000 MUR
2000 TWD2,849.76000 MUR
5000 TWD7,124.40000 MUR
10000 TWD14,248.80000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / New Taiwan Dollar
1 MUR0.70182 TWD
5 MUR3.50907 TWD
10 MUR7.01815 TWD
20 MUR14.03630 TWD
50 MUR35.09075 TWD
100 MUR70.18150 TWD
250 MUR175.45375 TWD
500 MUR350.90750 TWD
1000 MUR701.81500 TWD
2000 MUR1,403.63000 TWD
5000 MUR3,509.07500 TWD
10000 MUR7,018.15000 TWD