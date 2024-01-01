New Taiwan dollars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert TWD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
23.84 imp

NT$1.000 TWD = £0.02384 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
TWD to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02400.0247
Low0.02350.0235
Average0.02370.0242
Change-0.79%-3.50%
View full history

1 TWD to IMP stats

The performance of TWD to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0240 and a 30 day low of 0.0235. This means the 30 day average was 0.0237. The change for TWD to IMP was -0.79.

The performance of TWD to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0247 and a 90 day low of 0.0235. This means the 90 day average was 0.0242. The change for TWD to IMP was -3.50.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 TWD0.02384 IMP
5 TWD0.11922 IMP
10 TWD0.23843 IMP
20 TWD0.47687 IMP
50 TWD1.19217 IMP
100 TWD2.38434 IMP
250 TWD5.96085 IMP
500 TWD11.92170 IMP
1000 TWD23.84340 IMP
2000 TWD47.68680 IMP
5000 TWD119.21700 IMP
10000 TWD238.43400 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / New Taiwan Dollar
1 IMP41.94040 TWD
5 IMP209.70200 TWD
10 IMP419.40400 TWD
20 IMP838.80800 TWD
50 IMP2,097.02000 TWD
100 IMP4,194.04000 TWD
250 IMP10,485.10000 TWD
500 IMP20,970.20000 TWD
1000 IMP41,940.40000 TWD
2000 IMP83,880.80000 TWD
5000 IMP209,702.00000 TWD
10000 IMP419,404.00000 TWD