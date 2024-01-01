Thai bahts to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert THB to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
76.37 xcd

฿1.000 THB = $0.07637 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
THB to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07640.0764
Low0.07400.0730
Average0.07480.0740
Change3.14%3.98%
1 THB to XCD stats

The performance of THB to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0764 and a 30 day low of 0.0740. This means the 30 day average was 0.0748. The change for THB to XCD was 3.14.

The performance of THB to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0764 and a 90 day low of 0.0730. This means the 90 day average was 0.0740. The change for THB to XCD was 3.98.

How to convert Thai bahts to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / East Caribbean Dollar
1 THB0.07637 XCD
5 THB0.38186 XCD
10 THB0.76371 XCD
20 THB1.52743 XCD
50 THB3.81857 XCD
100 THB7.63715 XCD
250 THB19.09288 XCD
500 THB38.18575 XCD
1000 THB76.37150 XCD
2000 THB152.74300 XCD
5000 THB381.85750 XCD
10000 THB763.71500 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Thai Baht
1 XCD13.09390 THB
5 XCD65.46950 THB
10 XCD130.93900 THB
20 XCD261.87800 THB
50 XCD654.69500 THB
100 XCD1,309.39000 THB
250 XCD3,273.47500 THB
500 XCD6,546.95000 THB
1000 XCD13,093.90000 THB
2000 XCD26,187.80000 THB
5000 XCD65,469.50000 THB
10000 XCD130,939.00000 THB