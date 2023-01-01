10 Thai bahts to East Caribbean dollars

Convert THB to XCD at the real exchange rate

10 thb
0.73 xcd

1.00000 THB = 0.07314 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

THB to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 XCD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.049287.38651.444491.660130.963118.884
1GBP1.1552711.21225100.9671.668971.918121.1126421.8187
1USD0.95310.824912183.28871.376751.582280.917917.9985
1INR0.01144340.009904250.012006410.01652990.01899750.01102070.216098

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / East Caribbean Dollar
1 THB0.07314 XCD
5 THB0.36572 XCD
10 THB0.73144 XCD
20 THB1.46289 XCD
50 THB3.65722 XCD
100 THB7.31444 XCD
250 THB18.28610 XCD
500 THB36.57220 XCD
1000 THB73.14440 XCD
2000 THB146.28880 XCD
5000 THB365.72200 XCD
10000 THB731.44400 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Thai Baht
1 XCD13.67160 THB
5 XCD68.35800 THB
10 XCD136.71600 THB
20 XCD273.43200 THB
50 XCD683.58000 THB
100 XCD1367.16000 THB
250 XCD3417.90000 THB
500 XCD6835.80000 THB
1000 XCD13671.60000 THB
2000 XCD27343.20000 THB
5000 XCD68358.00000 THB
10000 XCD136716.00000 THB