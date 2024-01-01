Thai bahts to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert THB to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
3,438 vuv

฿1.000 THB = VT3.438 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
THB to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago
Mid market rate

1 THB to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.44153.4415
Low3.28303.2431
Average3.34123.3037
Change4.64%4.46%
View full history

1 THB to VUV stats

The performance of THB to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4415 and a 30 day low of 3.2830. This means the 30 day average was 3.3412. The change for THB to VUV was 4.64.

The performance of THB to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4415 and a 90 day low of 3.2431. This means the 90 day average was 3.3037. The change for THB to VUV was 4.46.

How to convert Thai bahts to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Vanuatu Vatu
1 THB3.43771 VUV
5 THB17.18855 VUV
10 THB34.37710 VUV
20 THB68.75420 VUV
50 THB171.88550 VUV
100 THB343.77100 VUV
250 THB859.42750 VUV
500 THB1,718.85500 VUV
1000 THB3,437.71000 VUV
2000 THB6,875.42000 VUV
5000 THB17,188.55000 VUV
10000 THB34,377.10000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Thai Baht
1 VUV0.29089 THB
5 VUV1.45446 THB
10 VUV2.90892 THB
20 VUV5.81784 THB
50 VUV14.54460 THB
100 VUV29.08920 THB
250 VUV72.72300 THB
500 VUV145.44600 THB
1000 VUV290.89200 THB
2000 VUV581.78400 THB
5000 VUV1,454.46000 THB
10000 VUV2,908.92000 THB