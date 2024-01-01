Thai bahts to Ugandan shillings today

Convert THB to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
105,211 ugx

฿1.000 THB = Ush105.2 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 THB to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High105.3370105.3370
Low101.4130100.4390
Average102.7963102.7095
Change3.77%2.86%
View full history

1 THB to UGX stats

The performance of THB to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 105.3370 and a 30 day low of 101.4130. This means the 30 day average was 102.7963. The change for THB to UGX was 3.77.

The performance of THB to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 105.3370 and a 90 day low of 100.4390. This means the 90 day average was 102.7095. The change for THB to UGX was 2.86.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.76818.261.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85291.34919.9131.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36713.1590.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.511.880.863

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ugandan Shilling
1 THB105.21100 UGX
5 THB526.05500 UGX
10 THB1,052.11000 UGX
20 THB2,104.22000 UGX
50 THB5,260.55000 UGX
100 THB10,521.10000 UGX
250 THB26,302.75000 UGX
500 THB52,605.50000 UGX
1000 THB105,211.00000 UGX
2000 THB210,422.00000 UGX
5000 THB526,055.00000 UGX
10000 THB1,052,110.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Thai Baht
1 UGX0.00950 THB
5 UGX0.04752 THB
10 UGX0.09505 THB
20 UGX0.19010 THB
50 UGX0.47524 THB
100 UGX0.95048 THB
250 UGX2.37619 THB
500 UGX4.75238 THB
1000 UGX9.50475 THB
2000 UGX19.00950 THB
5000 UGX47.52375 THB
10000 UGX95.04750 THB