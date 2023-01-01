1 Thai baht to Ugandan shillings

Convert THB to UGX

1 thb
101 ugx

1.00000 THB = 100.90400 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:9 UTC
THB to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.049487.41741.444241.661360.96318.8978
1GBP1.1556711.21255101.0081.668771.919651.1129121.8358
1USD0.95290.824708183.30231.376251.583160.917718.0082
1INR0.01143940.009900190.012004510.01652120.01900490.01101650.216179

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ugandan Shilling
1 THB100.90400 UGX
5 THB504.52000 UGX
10 THB1009.04000 UGX
20 THB2018.08000 UGX
50 THB5045.20000 UGX
100 THB10090.40000 UGX
250 THB25226.00000 UGX
500 THB50452.00000 UGX
1000 THB100904.00000 UGX
2000 THB201808.00000 UGX
5000 THB504520.00000 UGX
10000 THB1009040.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Thai Baht
1 UGX0.00991 THB
5 UGX0.04955 THB
10 UGX0.09910 THB
20 UGX0.19821 THB
50 UGX0.49552 THB
100 UGX0.99104 THB
250 UGX2.47760 THB
500 UGX4.95520 THB
1000 UGX9.91040 THB
2000 UGX19.82080 THB
5000 UGX49.55200 THB
10000 UGX99.10400 THB