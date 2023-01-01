5000 Thai bahts to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert THB to UAH at the real exchange rate

5000 thb
4934.37 uah

1.00000 THB = 0.98687 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:9 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

THB to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 UAH
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.049487.41741.444241.661360.96318.8978
1GBP1.1556711.21255101.0081.668771.919651.1129121.8358
1USD0.95290.824708183.30231.376251.583160.917718.0082
1INR0.01143940.009900190.012004510.01652120.01900490.01101650.216179

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 THB0.98687 UAH
5 THB4.93437 UAH
10 THB9.86874 UAH
20 THB19.73748 UAH
50 THB49.34370 UAH
100 THB98.68740 UAH
250 THB246.71850 UAH
500 THB493.43700 UAH
1000 THB986.87400 UAH
2000 THB1973.74800 UAH
5000 THB4934.37000 UAH
10000 THB9868.74000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Thai Baht
1 UAH1.01330 THB
5 UAH5.06650 THB
10 UAH10.13300 THB
20 UAH20.26600 THB
50 UAH50.66500 THB
100 UAH101.33000 THB
250 UAH253.32500 THB
500 UAH506.65000 THB
1000 UAH1013.30000 THB
2000 UAH2026.60000 THB
5000 UAH5066.50000 THB
10000 UAH10133.00000 THB