Thai bahts to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert THB to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
1,156.89 uah

฿1.000 THB = ₴1.157 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 THB to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.15801.1580
Low1.10521.0610
Average1.13101.1040
Change4.68%8.63%
View full history

1 THB to UAH stats

The performance of THB to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1580 and a 30 day low of 1.1052. This means the 30 day average was 1.1310. The change for THB to UAH was 4.68.

The performance of THB to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1580 and a 90 day low of 1.0610. This means the 90 day average was 1.1040. The change for THB to UAH was 8.63.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5360.78283.76218.2621.327
1 EUR1.0911.5131.6750.85291.33919.9141.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1070.56360.36513.1610.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.51711.8860.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 THB1.15689 UAH
5 THB5.78445 UAH
10 THB11.56890 UAH
20 THB23.13780 UAH
50 THB57.84450 UAH
100 THB115.68900 UAH
250 THB289.22250 UAH
500 THB578.44500 UAH
1000 THB1,156.89000 UAH
2000 THB2,313.78000 UAH
5000 THB5,784.45000 UAH
10000 THB11,568.90000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Thai Baht
1 UAH0.86439 THB
5 UAH4.32194 THB
10 UAH8.64389 THB
20 UAH17.28778 THB
50 UAH43.21945 THB
100 UAH86.43890 THB
250 UAH216.09725 THB
500 UAH432.19450 THB
1000 UAH864.38900 THB
2000 UAH1,728.77800 THB
5000 UAH4,321.94500 THB
10000 UAH8,643.89000 THB