Thai bahts to Tanzanian shillings today
Convert THB to TZS at the real exchange rate
|1 THB to TZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|76.1220
|76.1220
|Low
|72.4454
|70.0159
|Average
|73.9755
|72.0821
|Change
|4.98%
|8.10%
|View full history
1 THB to TZS stats
The performance of THB to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 76.1220 and a 30 day low of 72.4454. This means the 30 day average was 73.9755. The change for THB to TZS was 4.98.
The performance of THB to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 76.1220 and a 90 day low of 70.0159. This means the 90 day average was 72.0821. The change for THB to TZS was 8.10.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 THB
|76.03050 TZS
|5 THB
|380.15250 TZS
|10 THB
|760.30500 TZS
|20 THB
|1,520.61000 TZS
|50 THB
|3,801.52500 TZS
|100 THB
|7,603.05000 TZS
|250 THB
|19,007.62500 TZS
|500 THB
|38,015.25000 TZS
|1000 THB
|76,030.50000 TZS
|2000 THB
|152,061.00000 TZS
|5000 THB
|380,152.50000 TZS
|10000 THB
|760,305.00000 TZS