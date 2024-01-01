Thai bahts to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert THB to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
76,030.50 tzs

฿1.000 THB = tzs76.03 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
THB to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High76.122076.1220
Low72.445470.0159
Average73.975572.0821
Change4.98%8.10%
1 THB to TZS stats

The performance of THB to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 76.1220 and a 30 day low of 72.4454. This means the 30 day average was 73.9755. The change for THB to TZS was 4.98.

The performance of THB to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 76.1220 and a 90 day low of 70.0159. This means the 90 day average was 72.0821. The change for THB to TZS was 8.10.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tanzanian Shilling
1 THB76.03050 TZS
5 THB380.15250 TZS
10 THB760.30500 TZS
20 THB1,520.61000 TZS
50 THB3,801.52500 TZS
100 THB7,603.05000 TZS
250 THB19,007.62500 TZS
500 THB38,015.25000 TZS
1000 THB76,030.50000 TZS
2000 THB152,061.00000 TZS
5000 THB380,152.50000 TZS
10000 THB760,305.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Thai Baht
1 TZS0.01315 THB
5 TZS0.06576 THB
10 TZS0.13153 THB
20 TZS0.26305 THB
50 TZS0.65763 THB
100 TZS1.31526 THB
250 TZS3.28815 THB
500 TZS6.57630 THB
1000 TZS13.15260 THB
2000 TZS26.30520 THB
5000 TZS65.76300 THB
10000 TZS131.52600 THB