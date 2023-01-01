1 Thai baht to Tanzanian shillings

Convert THB to TZS at the real exchange rate

1 thb
67.71 tzs

1.00000 THB = 67.70970 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:6 UTC
THB to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 TZS
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86511.049487.41331.443871.660970.962718.8967
1GBP1.1559411.2132101.0581.669241.920231.1128221.8462
1USD0.95290.824266183.29841.37591.582780.917418.0071
1INR0.01143990.009895340.01200510.01651770.01900130.01101340.216176

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tanzanian Shilling
1 THB67.70970 TZS
5 THB338.54850 TZS
10 THB677.09700 TZS
20 THB1354.19400 TZS
50 THB3385.48500 TZS
100 THB6770.97000 TZS
250 THB16927.42500 TZS
500 THB33854.85000 TZS
1000 THB67709.70000 TZS
2000 THB135419.40000 TZS
5000 THB338548.50000 TZS
10000 THB677097.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Thai Baht
1 TZS0.01477 THB
5 TZS0.07384 THB
10 TZS0.14769 THB
20 TZS0.29538 THB
50 TZS0.73845 THB
100 TZS1.47689 THB
250 TZS3.69223 THB
500 TZS7.38445 THB
1000 TZS14.76890 THB
2000 TZS29.53780 THB
5000 TZS73.84450 THB
10000 TZS147.68900 THB