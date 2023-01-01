1 thousand Thai bahts to Russian rubles

Convert THB to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
2,691.72 rub

1.00000 THB = 2.69172 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42 UTC
THB to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86411.0511587.49811.44471.659670.962518.8883
1GBP1.1572711.2164101.2541.671821.920581.1138821.8577
1USD0.951350.822098183.24041.37441.578910.915717.9692
1INR0.01142880.009876190.012013410.01651120.0189680.01100070.215871

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Russian Ruble
1 THB2.69172 RUB
5 THB13.45860 RUB
10 THB26.91720 RUB
20 THB53.83440 RUB
50 THB134.58600 RUB
100 THB269.17200 RUB
250 THB672.93000 RUB
500 THB1345.86000 RUB
1000 THB2691.72000 RUB
2000 THB5383.44000 RUB
5000 THB13458.60000 RUB
10000 THB26917.20000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Thai Baht
1 RUB0.37151 THB
5 RUB1.85755 THB
10 RUB3.71510 THB
20 RUB7.43020 THB
50 RUB18.57550 THB
100 RUB37.15100 THB
250 RUB92.87750 THB
500 RUB185.75500 THB
1000 RUB371.51000 THB
2000 RUB743.02000 THB
5000 RUB1857.55000 THB
10000 RUB3715.10000 THB