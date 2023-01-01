1 Thai baht to Russian rubles

1.00000 THB = 2.69354 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86421.0512587.50471.444471.659820.962518.8853
1GBP1.1571411.2165101.261.671531.920741.1137521.8539
1USD0.951250.82203183.23871.374051.578910.915517.9646
1INR0.0114280.009875580.012013610.01650730.01896840.01099850.21582

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Russian Ruble
1 THB2.69354 RUB
5 THB13.46770 RUB
10 THB26.93540 RUB
20 THB53.87080 RUB
50 THB134.67700 RUB
100 THB269.35400 RUB
250 THB673.38500 RUB
500 THB1346.77000 RUB
1000 THB2693.54000 RUB
2000 THB5387.08000 RUB
5000 THB13467.70000 RUB
10000 THB26935.40000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Thai Baht
1 RUB0.37126 THB
5 RUB1.85630 THB
10 RUB3.71259 THB
20 RUB7.42518 THB
50 RUB18.56295 THB
100 RUB37.12590 THB
250 RUB92.81475 THB
500 RUB185.62950 THB
1000 RUB371.25900 THB
2000 RUB742.51800 THB
5000 RUB1856.29500 THB
10000 RUB3712.59000 THB