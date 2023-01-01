10 Thai bahts to Romanian leus

Convert THB to RON

10 thb
1.28 ron

1.00000 THB = 0.12796 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38 UTC
THB to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Romanian Leu
1 THB0.12796 RON
5 THB0.63982 RON
10 THB1.27964 RON
20 THB2.55928 RON
50 THB6.39820 RON
100 THB12.79640 RON
250 THB31.99100 RON
500 THB63.98200 RON
1000 THB127.96400 RON
2000 THB255.92800 RON
5000 THB639.82000 RON
10000 THB1279.64000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Thai Baht
1 RON7.81468 THB
5 RON39.07340 THB
10 RON78.14680 THB
20 RON156.29360 THB
50 RON390.73400 THB
100 RON781.46800 THB
250 RON1953.67000 THB
500 RON3907.34000 THB
1000 RON7814.68000 THB
2000 RON15629.36000 THB
5000 RON39073.40000 THB
10000 RON78146.80000 THB