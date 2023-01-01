100 Thai bahts to Romanian leus

Convert THB to RON at the real exchange rate

100 thb
12.80 ron

1.00000 THB = 0.12798 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

THB to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86411.051487.5171.443891.659410.9623518.8753
1GBP1.1572711.21675101.281.670961.920381.113721.8437
1USD0.95110.821862183.23851.37331.578280.915317.9525
1INR0.01142640.009873570.012013710.01649840.0189610.01099610.215675

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Romanian Leu
1 THB0.12798 RON
5 THB0.63988 RON
10 THB1.27976 RON
20 THB2.55952 RON
50 THB6.39880 RON
100 THB12.79760 RON
250 THB31.99400 RON
500 THB63.98800 RON
1000 THB127.97600 RON
2000 THB255.95200 RON
5000 THB639.88000 RON
10000 THB1279.76000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Thai Baht
1 RON7.81394 THB
5 RON39.06970 THB
10 RON78.13940 THB
20 RON156.27880 THB
50 RON390.69700 THB
100 RON781.39400 THB
250 RON1953.48500 THB
500 RON3906.97000 THB
1000 RON7813.94000 THB
2000 RON15627.88000 THB
5000 RON39069.70000 THB
10000 RON78139.40000 THB