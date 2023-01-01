5000 Thai bahts to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert THB to PYG at the real exchange rate

5000 thb
987800 pyg

1.00000 THB = 197.56000 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

THB to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 PYG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86431.051487.51991.444411.659670.9625518.8747
1GBP1.1570111.2164101.2551.671091.920131.1136821.8368
1USD0.95110.822098183.24131.37381.578530.915517.952
1INR0.0114260.009876080.012013310.01650380.01896330.01099810.215662

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Paraguayan Guarani
1 THB197.56000 PYG
5 THB987.80000 PYG
10 THB1975.60000 PYG
20 THB3951.20000 PYG
50 THB9878.00000 PYG
100 THB19756.00000 PYG
250 THB49390.00000 PYG
500 THB98780.00000 PYG
1000 THB197560.00000 PYG
2000 THB395120.00000 PYG
5000 THB987800.00000 PYG
10000 THB1975600.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Thai Baht
1 PYG0.00506 THB
5 PYG0.02531 THB
10 PYG0.05062 THB
20 PYG0.10124 THB
50 PYG0.25309 THB
100 PYG0.50618 THB
250 PYG1.26544 THB
500 PYG2.53087 THB
1000 PYG5.06175 THB
2000 PYG10.12350 THB
5000 PYG25.30875 THB
10000 PYG50.61750 THB