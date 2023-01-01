1 Thai baht to Mozambican meticals

Convert THB to MZN

1 thb
1.74 mzn

1.00000 THB = 1.73904 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18 UTC
THB to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 MZN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86481.051987.5531.444151.659930.962618.8679
1GBP1.1563411.21635101.2411.669931.919441.1130921.8177
1USD0.950650.822132183.23321.37291.578030.915117.937
1INR0.01142170.009877450.012014410.01649460.01895920.01099440.215503

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mozambican Metical
1 THB1.73904 MZN
5 THB8.69520 MZN
10 THB17.39040 MZN
20 THB34.78080 MZN
50 THB86.95200 MZN
100 THB173.90400 MZN
250 THB434.76000 MZN
500 THB869.52000 MZN
1000 THB1739.04000 MZN
2000 THB3478.08000 MZN
5000 THB8695.20000 MZN
10000 THB17390.40000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Thai Baht
1 MZN0.57503 THB
5 MZN2.87514 THB
10 MZN5.75029 THB
20 MZN11.50058 THB
50 MZN28.75145 THB
100 MZN57.50290 THB
250 MZN143.75725 THB
500 MZN287.51450 THB
1000 MZN575.02900 THB
2000 MZN1150.05800 THB
5000 MZN2875.14500 THB
10000 MZN5750.29000 THB