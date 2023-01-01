1 Thai baht to Malawian kwachas

Convert THB to MWK at the real exchange rate

1 thb
31.35 mwk

1.00000 THB = 31.34670 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

THB to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 MWK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.864851.052387.58041.443761.659780.9627518.8524
1GBP1.1562711.21685101.2761.669521.919321.113221.8004
1USD0.95030.821794183.22761.3721.577290.914917.9154
1INR0.01141810.009874060.012015210.01648490.01895150.01099270.215258

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Malawian Kwacha
1 THB31.34670 MWK
5 THB156.73350 MWK
10 THB313.46700 MWK
20 THB626.93400 MWK
50 THB1567.33500 MWK
100 THB3134.67000 MWK
250 THB7836.67500 MWK
500 THB15673.35000 MWK
1000 THB31346.70000 MWK
2000 THB62693.40000 MWK
5000 THB156733.50000 MWK
10000 THB313467.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Thai Baht
1 MWK0.03190 THB
5 MWK0.15951 THB
10 MWK0.31901 THB
20 MWK0.63803 THB
50 MWK1.59506 THB
100 MWK3.19013 THB
250 MWK7.97532 THB
500 MWK15.95065 THB
1000 MWK31.90130 THB
2000 MWK63.80260 THB
5000 MWK159.50650 THB
10000 MWK319.01300 THB