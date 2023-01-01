5000 Thai bahts to Malawian kwachas

Convert THB to MWK at the real exchange rate

5000 thb
156704 mwk

1.00000 THB = 31.34080 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

THB to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 MWK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.864751.052387.58041.443651.660040.962718.8603
1GBP1.156411.21685101.2761.66941.919621.1132721.8095
1USD0.95030.821794183.22761.37191.577540.9148517.9229
1INR0.01141810.009874060.012015210.01648370.01895450.01099210.215348

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Malawian Kwacha
1 THB31.34080 MWK
5 THB156.70400 MWK
10 THB313.40800 MWK
20 THB626.81600 MWK
50 THB1567.04000 MWK
100 THB3134.08000 MWK
250 THB7835.20000 MWK
500 THB15670.40000 MWK
1000 THB31340.80000 MWK
2000 THB62681.60000 MWK
5000 THB156704.00000 MWK
10000 THB313408.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Thai Baht
1 MWK0.03191 THB
5 MWK0.15954 THB
10 MWK0.31907 THB
20 MWK0.63815 THB
50 MWK1.59536 THB
100 MWK3.19073 THB
250 MWK7.97682 THB
500 MWK15.95365 THB
1000 MWK31.90730 THB
2000 MWK63.81460 THB
5000 MWK159.53650 THB
10000 MWK319.07300 THB