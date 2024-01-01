5 Surinamese dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert SRD to UGX at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = Ush103.9 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
SRD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UGX
1 SRD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High111.7450128.7370
Low103.1940103.1940
Average106.4407117.2368
Change-6.43%-19.05%
1 SRD to UGX stats

The performance of SRD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 111.7450 and a 30 day low of 103.1940. This means the 30 day average was 106.4407. The change for SRD to UGX was -6.43.

The performance of SRD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 128.7370 and a 90 day low of 103.1940. This means the 90 day average was 117.2368. The change for SRD to UGX was -19.05.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5351.3960.79484.49718.11
1 SGD0.74310.7091.141.0370.5962.78613.457
1 EUR1.0481.41111.6091.4630.83288.59118.987
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62210.910.51755.06311.801

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 SRD103.91700 UGX
5 SRD519.58500 UGX
10 SRD1,039.17000 UGX
20 SRD2,078.34000 UGX
50 SRD5,195.85000 UGX
100 SRD10,391.70000 UGX
250 SRD25,979.25000 UGX
500 SRD51,958.50000 UGX
1000 SRD103,917.00000 UGX
2000 SRD207,834.00000 UGX
5000 SRD519,585.00000 UGX
10000 SRD1,039,170.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Surinamese Dollar
1 UGX0.00962 SRD
5 UGX0.04812 SRD
10 UGX0.09623 SRD
20 UGX0.19246 SRD
50 UGX0.48115 SRD
100 UGX0.96230 SRD
250 UGX2.40576 SRD
500 UGX4.81151 SRD
1000 UGX9.62302 SRD
2000 UGX19.24604 SRD
5000 UGX48.11510 SRD
10000 UGX96.23020 SRD