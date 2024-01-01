5 Surinamese dollars to New Zealand dollars

Convert SRD to NZD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = $0.04811 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
SRD to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NZD
1 SRD to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05070.0560
Low0.04760.0476
Average0.04880.0520
Change-4.05%-13.20%
1 SRD to NZD stats

The performance of SRD to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0507 and a 30 day low of 0.0476. This means the 30 day average was 0.0488. The change for SRD to NZD was -4.05.

The performance of SRD to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0560 and a 90 day low of 0.0476. This means the 90 day average was 0.0520. The change for SRD to NZD was -13.20.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3450.9541.5351.3960.79484.49218.086
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.79813.443
1 EUR1.0491.41111.6091.4640.83288.59418.964
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62110.9090.51755.05111.784

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 SRD0.04811 NZD
5 SRD0.24055 NZD
10 SRD0.48110 NZD
20 SRD0.96221 NZD
50 SRD2.40552 NZD
100 SRD4.81104 NZD
250 SRD12.02760 NZD
500 SRD24.05520 NZD
1000 SRD48.11040 NZD
2000 SRD96.22080 NZD
5000 SRD240.55200 NZD
10000 SRD481.10400 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 NZD20.78550 SRD
5 NZD103.92750 SRD
10 NZD207.85500 SRD
20 NZD415.71000 SRD
50 NZD1,039.27500 SRD
100 NZD2,078.55000 SRD
250 NZD5,196.37500 SRD
500 NZD10,392.75000 SRD
1000 NZD20,785.50000 SRD
2000 NZD41,571.00000 SRD
5000 NZD103,927.50000 SRD
10000 NZD207,855.00000 SRD