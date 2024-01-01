100 New Zealand dollars to Surinamese dollars

Convert NZD to SRD at the real exchange rate

100 nzd
1,722.33 srd

$1.000 NZD = $17.22 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.572320.1836
Low17.095217.0952
Average17.791518.9161
Change-7.27%-14.67%
View full history

1 NZD to SRD stats

The performance of NZD to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.5723 and a 30 day low of 17.0952. This means the 30 day average was 17.7915. The change for NZD to SRD was -7.27.

The performance of NZD to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.1836 and a 90 day low of 17.0952. This means the 90 day average was 18.9161. The change for NZD to SRD was -14.67.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5340.7810.91683.8021.3870.858146.475
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.6180.9040.55995.465
1 GBP1.2811.96511.173107.351.7761.1187.634
1 EUR1.0921.6760.852191.5241.5140.937159.985

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 NZD17.22330 SRD
5 NZD86.11650 SRD
10 NZD172.23300 SRD
20 NZD344.46600 SRD
50 NZD861.16500 SRD
100 NZD1,722.33000 SRD
250 NZD4,305.82500 SRD
500 NZD8,611.65000 SRD
1000 NZD17,223.30000 SRD
2000 NZD34,446.60000 SRD
5000 NZD86,116.50000 SRD
10000 NZD172,233.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 SRD0.05806 NZD
5 SRD0.29031 NZD
10 SRD0.58061 NZD
20 SRD1.16122 NZD
50 SRD2.90305 NZD
100 SRD5.80610 NZD
250 SRD14.51525 NZD
500 SRD29.03050 NZD
1000 SRD58.06100 NZD
2000 SRD116.12200 NZD
5000 SRD290.30500 NZD
10000 SRD580.61000 NZD