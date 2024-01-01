1 Surinamese dollar to South Korean wons

Convert SRD to KRW at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ₩39.50 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 SRD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.981246.2921
Low39.133439.1334
Average40.331443.0215
Change-5.37%-13.64%
View full history

1 SRD to KRW stats

The performance of SRD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.9812 and a 30 day low of 39.1334. This means the 30 day average was 40.3314. The change for SRD to KRW was -5.37.

The performance of SRD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 46.2921 and a 90 day low of 39.1334. This means the 90 day average was 43.0215. The change for SRD to KRW was -13.64.

Track market ratesView SRD to KRW chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9551.5371.3960.79484.50918.103
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1421.0370.5962.76913.446
1 EUR1.0481.41111.611.4630.83288.53618.965
1 AUD0.6510.8760.62110.9090.51754.98611.779

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / South Korean Won
1 SRD39.50060 KRW
5 SRD197.50300 KRW
10 SRD395.00600 KRW
20 SRD790.01200 KRW
50 SRD1,975.03000 KRW
100 SRD3,950.06000 KRW
250 SRD9,875.15000 KRW
500 SRD19,750.30000 KRW
1000 SRD39,500.60000 KRW
2000 SRD79,001.20000 KRW
5000 SRD197,503.00000 KRW
10000 SRD395,006.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Surinamese Dollar
1 KRW0.02532 SRD
5 KRW0.12658 SRD
10 KRW0.25316 SRD
20 KRW0.50632 SRD
50 KRW1.26581 SRD
100 KRW2.53161 SRD
250 KRW6.32903 SRD
500 KRW12.65805 SRD
1000 KRW25.31610 SRD
2000 KRW50.63220 SRD
5000 KRW126.58050 SRD
10000 KRW253.16100 SRD
20000 KRW506.32200 SRD
30000 KRW759.48300 SRD
40000 KRW1,012.64400 SRD
50000 KRW1,265.80500 SRD