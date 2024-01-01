10 Sierra Leonean leones to CFP francs

Convert SLL to XPF at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = ₣0.004958 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
SLL to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

XPF
1 SLL to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00500.0050
Low0.00480.0047
Average0.00490.0048
Change2.80%3.72%
1 SLL to XPF stats

The performance of SLL to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0050 and a 30 day low of 0.0048. This means the 30 day average was 0.0049. The change for SLL to XPF was 2.80.

The performance of SLL to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0050 and a 90 day low of 0.0047. This means the 90 day average was 0.0048. The change for SLL to XPF was 3.72.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / CFP Franc
1 SLL0.00496 XPF
5 SLL0.02479 XPF
10 SLL0.04958 XPF
20 SLL0.09915 XPF
50 SLL0.24788 XPF
100 SLL0.49577 XPF
250 SLL1.23942 XPF
500 SLL2.47884 XPF
1000 SLL4.95768 XPF
2000 SLL9.91536 XPF
5000 SLL24.78840 XPF
10000 SLL49.57680 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 XPF201.70700 SLL
5 XPF1,008.53500 SLL
10 XPF2,017.07000 SLL
20 XPF4,034.14000 SLL
50 XPF10,085.35000 SLL
100 XPF20,170.70000 SLL
250 XPF50,426.75000 SLL
500 XPF100,853.50000 SLL
1000 XPF201,707.00000 SLL
2000 XPF403,414.00000 SLL
5000 XPF1,008,535.00000 SLL
10000 XPF2,017,070.00000 SLL