100 Sierra Leonean leones to Samoan talas

Convert SLL to WST at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = WS$0.0001201 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
SLL to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

WST
1 SLL to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change0.87%-0.46%
1 SLL to WST stats

The performance of SLL to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for SLL to WST was 0.87.

The performance of SLL to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for SLL to WST was -0.46.

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Samoan Tala
1 SLL0.00012 WST
5 SLL0.00060 WST
10 SLL0.00120 WST
20 SLL0.00240 WST
50 SLL0.00600 WST
100 SLL0.01201 WST
250 SLL0.03002 WST
500 SLL0.06004 WST
1000 SLL0.12008 WST
2000 SLL0.24017 WST
5000 SLL0.60041 WST
10000 SLL1.20083 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 WST8,327.59000 SLL
5 WST41,637.95000 SLL
10 WST83,275.90000 SLL
20 WST166,551.80000 SLL
50 WST416,379.50000 SLL
100 WST832,759.00000 SLL
250 WST2,081,897.50000 SLL
500 WST4,163,795.00000 SLL
1000 WST8,327,590.00000 SLL
2000 WST16,655,180.00000 SLL
5000 WST41,637,950.00000 SLL
10000 WST83,275,900.00000 SLL