1 Sierra Leonean leone to Nigerian nairas

Convert SLL to NGN at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = ₦0.07562 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:46
SLL to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NGN
1 SLL to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07570.0757
Low0.07400.0693
Average0.07510.0735
Change1.86%8.08%
1 SLL to NGN stats

The performance of SLL to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0757 and a 30 day low of 0.0740. This means the 30 day average was 0.0751. The change for SLL to NGN was 1.86.

The performance of SLL to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0757 and a 90 day low of 0.0693. This means the 90 day average was 0.0735. The change for SLL to NGN was 8.08.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Nigerian Naira
1 SLL0.07562 NGN
5 SLL0.37809 NGN
10 SLL0.75619 NGN
20 SLL1.51238 NGN
50 SLL3.78094 NGN
100 SLL7.56188 NGN
250 SLL18.90470 NGN
500 SLL37.80940 NGN
1000 SLL75.61880 NGN
2000 SLL151.23760 NGN
5000 SLL378.09400 NGN
10000 SLL756.18800 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 NGN13.22420 SLL
5 NGN66.12100 SLL
10 NGN132.24200 SLL
20 NGN264.48400 SLL
50 NGN661.21000 SLL
100 NGN1,322.42000 SLL
250 NGN3,306.05000 SLL
500 NGN6,612.10000 SLL
1000 NGN13,224.20000 SLL
2000 NGN26,448.40000 SLL
5000 NGN66,121.00000 SLL
10000 NGN132,242.00000 SLL