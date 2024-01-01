5,000 Saint Helena pounds to Algerian dinars

Convert SHP to DZD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = دج168.8 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
SHP to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

DZD
1 SHP to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High173.3770177.5760
Low168.3160168.3160
Average171.4320173.7559
Change-2.35%-4.65%
1 SHP to DZD stats

The performance of SHP to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 173.3770 and a 30 day low of 168.3160. This means the 30 day average was 171.4320. The change for SHP to DZD was -2.35.

The performance of SHP to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 177.5760 and a 90 day low of 168.3160. This means the 90 day average was 173.7559. The change for SHP to DZD was -4.65.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9511.5341.34418.091.3961.704
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9391.69822.8591.7652.153
1 EUR1.0520.83311.6141.41419.0311.4691.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7920.911.11

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Algerian Dinar
1 SHP168.80100 DZD
5 SHP844.00500 DZD
10 SHP1,688.01000 DZD
20 SHP3,376.02000 DZD
50 SHP8,440.05000 DZD
100 SHP16,880.10000 DZD
250 SHP42,200.25000 DZD
500 SHP84,400.50000 DZD
1000 SHP168,801.00000 DZD
2000 SHP337,602.00000 DZD
5000 SHP844,005.00000 DZD
10000 SHP1,688,010.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 DZD0.00592 SHP
5 DZD0.02962 SHP
10 DZD0.05924 SHP
20 DZD0.11848 SHP
50 DZD0.29621 SHP
100 DZD0.59241 SHP
250 DZD1.48103 SHP
500 DZD2.96207 SHP
1000 DZD5.92414 SHP
2000 DZD11.84828 SHP
5000 DZD29.62070 SHP
10000 DZD59.24140 SHP