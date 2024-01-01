1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Dominican pesos

Convert SHP to DOP at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = $76.10 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
SHP to DOP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DOP
1 SHP to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High78.444380.7668
Low75.989475.9894
Average77.415978.4769
Change-2.49%-3.51%
1 SHP to DOP stats

The performance of SHP to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 78.4443 and a 30 day low of 75.9894. This means the 30 day average was 77.4159. The change for SHP to DOP was -2.49.

The performance of SHP to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 80.7668 and a 90 day low of 75.9894. This means the 90 day average was 78.4769. The change for SHP to DOP was -3.51.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Dominican Peso
1 SHP76.09670 DOP
5 SHP380.48350 DOP
10 SHP760.96700 DOP
20 SHP1,521.93400 DOP
50 SHP3,804.83500 DOP
100 SHP7,609.67000 DOP
250 SHP19,024.17500 DOP
500 SHP38,048.35000 DOP
1000 SHP76,096.70000 DOP
2000 SHP152,193.40000 DOP
5000 SHP380,483.50000 DOP
10000 SHP760,967.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Saint Helena Pound
1 DOP0.01314 SHP
5 DOP0.06571 SHP
10 DOP0.13141 SHP
20 DOP0.26282 SHP
50 DOP0.65706 SHP
100 DOP1.31412 SHP
250 DOP3.28530 SHP
500 DOP6.57060 SHP
1000 DOP13.14120 SHP
2000 DOP26.28240 SHP
5000 DOP65.70600 SHP
10000 DOP131.41200 SHP