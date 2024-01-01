Saint Helena pounds to Czech korunas today
Convert SHP to CZK at the real exchange rate
SHP to CZK conversion chart
1 SHP = 30.44570 CZK
0
|1 SHP to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|30.5921
|30.5921
|Low
|30.0018
|29.5799
|Average
|30.3287
|30.0981
|Change
|0.41%
|2.90%
|View full history
1 SHP to CZK stats
The performance of SHP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.5921 and a 30 day low of 30.0018. This means the 30 day average was 30.3287. The change for SHP to CZK was 0.41.
The performance of SHP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.5921 and a 90 day low of 29.5799. This means the 90 day average was 30.0981. The change for SHP to CZK was 2.90.
|Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Czech Republic Koruna
|1 SHP
|30.44570 CZK
|5 SHP
|152.22850 CZK
|10 SHP
|304.45700 CZK
|20 SHP
|608.91400 CZK
|50 SHP
|1,522.28500 CZK
|100 SHP
|3,044.57000 CZK
|250 SHP
|7,611.42500 CZK
|500 SHP
|15,222.85000 CZK
|1000 SHP
|30,445.70000 CZK
|2000 SHP
|60,891.40000 CZK
|5000 SHP
|152,228.50000 CZK
|10000 SHP
|304,457.00000 CZK