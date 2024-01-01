1 Saint Helena pound to Bulgarian levs

Convert SHP to BGN at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = лв2.350 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21
SHP to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 SHP to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.36192.3619
Low2.31762.3094
Average2.34462.3352
Change-0.08%1.75%
1 SHP to BGN stats

The performance of SHP to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3619 and a 30 day low of 2.3176. This means the 30 day average was 2.3446. The change for SHP to BGN was -0.08.

The performance of SHP to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3619 and a 90 day low of 2.3094. This means the 90 day average was 2.3352. The change for SHP to BGN was 1.75.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 SHP2.35023 BGN
5 SHP11.75115 BGN
10 SHP23.50230 BGN
20 SHP47.00460 BGN
50 SHP117.51150 BGN
100 SHP235.02300 BGN
250 SHP587.55750 BGN
500 SHP1,175.11500 BGN
1000 SHP2,350.23000 BGN
2000 SHP4,700.46000 BGN
5000 SHP11,751.15000 BGN
10000 SHP23,502.30000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Saint Helena Pound
1 BGN0.42549 SHP
5 BGN2.12745 SHP
10 BGN4.25490 SHP
20 BGN8.50980 SHP
50 BGN21.27450 SHP
100 BGN42.54900 SHP
250 BGN106.37250 SHP
500 BGN212.74500 SHP
1000 BGN425.49000 SHP
2000 BGN850.98000 SHP
5000 BGN2,127.45000 SHP
10000 BGN4,254.90000 SHP