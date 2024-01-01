1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BGN to SHP at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = £0.4271 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
BGN to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 BGN to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43150.4355
Low0.42340.4234
Average0.42650.4284
Change0.35%-1.95%
1 BGN to SHP stats

The performance of BGN to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4315 and a 30 day low of 0.4234. This means the 30 day average was 0.4265. The change for BGN to SHP was 0.35.

The performance of BGN to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4355 and a 90 day low of 0.4234. This means the 90 day average was 0.4284. The change for BGN to SHP was -1.95.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Saint Helena Pound
1 BGN0.42706 SHP
5 BGN2.13529 SHP
10 BGN4.27058 SHP
20 BGN8.54116 SHP
50 BGN21.35290 SHP
100 BGN42.70580 SHP
250 BGN106.76450 SHP
500 BGN213.52900 SHP
1000 BGN427.05800 SHP
2000 BGN854.11600 SHP
5000 BGN2,135.29000 SHP
10000 BGN4,270.58000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 SHP2.34160 BGN
5 SHP11.70800 BGN
10 SHP23.41600 BGN
20 SHP46.83200 BGN
50 SHP117.08000 BGN
100 SHP234.16000 BGN
250 SHP585.40000 BGN
500 SHP1,170.80000 BGN
1000 SHP2,341.60000 BGN
2000 SHP4,683.20000 BGN
5000 SHP11,708.00000 BGN
10000 SHP23,416.00000 BGN