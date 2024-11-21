20 Singapore dollars to Saudi riyals

Convert SGD to SAR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = SR2.793 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:17
SGD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SAR
1 SGD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.86012.9296
Low2.78992.7899
Average2.82692.8668
Change-2.08%-3.15%
1 SGD to SAR stats

The performance of SGD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8601 and a 30 day low of 2.7899. This means the 30 day average was 2.8269. The change for SGD to SAR was -2.08.

The performance of SGD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9296 and a 90 day low of 2.7899. This means the 90 day average was 2.8668. The change for SGD to SAR was -3.15.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.5137.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,745.911.6150.83388.8697.6144.693
1 AUD0.65110,369.60.61910.51655.034.7152.906

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 SGD2.79349 SAR
5 SGD13.96745 SAR
10 SGD27.93490 SAR
20 SGD55.86980 SAR
50 SGD139.67450 SAR
100 SGD279.34900 SAR
250 SGD698.37250 SAR
500 SGD1,396.74500 SAR
1000 SGD2,793.49000 SAR
2000 SGD5,586.98000 SAR
5000 SGD13,967.45000 SAR
10000 SGD27,934.90000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Singapore Dollar
1 SAR0.35798 SGD
5 SAR1.78987 SGD
10 SAR3.57975 SGD
20 SAR7.15950 SGD
50 SAR17.89875 SGD
100 SAR35.79750 SGD
250 SAR89.49375 SGD
500 SAR178.98750 SGD
1000 SAR357.97500 SGD
2000 SAR715.95000 SGD
5000 SAR1,789.87500 SGD
10000 SAR3,579.75000 SGD