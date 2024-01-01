2,000 Singapore dollars to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert SGD to KYD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = $0.6107 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
SGD to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KYD
1 SGD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.62430.6404
Low0.60910.6091
Average0.61720.6262
Change-1.96%-3.11%
1 SGD to KYD stats

The performance of SGD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6243 and a 30 day low of 0.6091. This means the 30 day average was 0.6172. The change for SGD to KYD was -1.96.

The performance of SGD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6404 and a 90 day low of 0.6091. This means the 90 day average was 0.6262. The change for SGD to KYD was -3.11.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SGD0.61066 KYD
5 SGD3.05332 KYD
10 SGD6.10664 KYD
20 SGD12.21328 KYD
50 SGD30.53320 KYD
100 SGD61.06640 KYD
250 SGD152.66600 KYD
500 SGD305.33200 KYD
1000 SGD610.66400 KYD
2000 SGD1,221.32800 KYD
5000 SGD3,053.32000 KYD
10000 SGD6,106.64000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 KYD1.63756 SGD
5 KYD8.18780 SGD
10 KYD16.37560 SGD
20 KYD32.75120 SGD
50 KYD81.87800 SGD
100 KYD163.75600 SGD
250 KYD409.39000 SGD
500 KYD818.78000 SGD
1000 KYD1,637.56000 SGD
2000 KYD3,275.12000 SGD
5000 KYD8,187.80000 SGD
10000 KYD16,375.60000 SGD