1 thousand Singapore dollars to Ghanaian cedis

Convert SGD to GHS at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = GH¢11.66 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:43
SGD to GHS conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GHS
1 SGD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.517612.5176
Low11.664411.6644
Average12.192212.1260
Change-4.31%-2.48%
1 SGD to GHS stats

The performance of SGD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.5176 and a 30 day low of 11.6644. This means the 30 day average was 12.1922. The change for SGD to GHS was -4.31.

The performance of SGD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5176 and a 90 day low of 11.6644. This means the 90 day average was 12.1260. The change for SGD to GHS was -2.48.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SGD11.66440 GHS
5 SGD58.32200 GHS
10 SGD116.64400 GHS
20 SGD233.28800 GHS
50 SGD583.22000 GHS
100 SGD1,166.44000 GHS
250 SGD2,916.10000 GHS
500 SGD5,832.20000 GHS
1000 SGD11,664.40000 GHS
2000 SGD23,328.80000 GHS
5000 SGD58,322.00000 GHS
10000 SGD116,644.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Singapore Dollar
1 GHS0.08573 SGD
5 GHS0.42866 SGD
10 GHS0.85731 SGD
20 GHS1.71462 SGD
50 GHS4.28656 SGD
100 GHS8.57312 SGD
250 GHS21.43280 SGD
500 GHS42.86560 SGD
1000 GHS85.73120 SGD
2000 GHS171.46240 SGD
5000 GHS428.65600 SGD
10000 GHS857.31200 SGD