S$1.000 SGD = kr5.275 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:26
Updated a few seconds ago
1 SGD to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.27525.2752
Low5.18845.1235
Average5.23255.2052
Change0.53%2.96%
The performance of SGD to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.2752 and a 30 day low of 5.1884. This means the 30 day average was 5.2325. The change for SGD to DKK was 0.53.

The performance of SGD to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2752 and a 90 day low of 5.1235. This means the 90 day average was 5.2052. The change for SGD to DKK was 2.96.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Danish Krone
1 SGD5.27478 DKK
5 SGD26.37390 DKK
10 SGD52.74780 DKK
20 SGD105.49560 DKK
50 SGD263.73900 DKK
100 SGD527.47800 DKK
250 SGD1,318.69500 DKK
500 SGD2,637.39000 DKK
1000 SGD5,274.78000 DKK
2000 SGD10,549.56000 DKK
5000 SGD26,373.90000 DKK
10000 SGD52,747.80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Singapore Dollar
1 DKK0.18958 SGD
5 DKK0.94791 SGD
10 DKK1.89581 SGD
20 DKK3.79162 SGD
50 DKK9.47905 SGD
100 DKK18.95810 SGD
250 DKK47.39525 SGD
500 DKK94.79050 SGD
1000 DKK189.58100 SGD
2000 DKK379.16200 SGD
5000 DKK947.90500 SGD
10000 DKK1,895.81000 SGD