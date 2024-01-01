Saudi riyals to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert SAR to UZS at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = so'm3,424 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
SAR to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UZS
1 SAR to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,424.03003,424.0300
Low3,403.38003,368.1100
Average3,410.56173,397.5430
Change0.32%1.29%
1 SAR to UZS stats

The performance of SAR to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,424.0300 and a 30 day low of 3,403.3800. This means the 30 day average was 3,410.5617. The change for SAR to UZS was 0.32.

The performance of SAR to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,424.0300 and a 90 day low of 3,368.1100. This means the 90 day average was 3,397.5430. The change for SAR to UZS was 1.29.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Uzbekistan Som
1 SAR3,424.03000 UZS
5 SAR17,120.15000 UZS
10 SAR34,240.30000 UZS
20 SAR68,480.60000 UZS
50 SAR171,201.50000 UZS
100 SAR342,403.00000 UZS
250 SAR856,007.50000 UZS
500 SAR1,712,015.00000 UZS
1000 SAR3,424,030.00000 UZS
2000 SAR6,848,060.00000 UZS
5000 SAR17,120,150.00000 UZS
10000 SAR34,240,300.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Saudi Riyal
1 UZS0.00029 SAR
5 UZS0.00146 SAR
10 UZS0.00292 SAR
20 UZS0.00584 SAR
50 UZS0.01460 SAR
100 UZS0.02921 SAR
250 UZS0.07301 SAR
500 UZS0.14603 SAR
1000 UZS0.29205 SAR
2000 UZS0.58411 SAR
5000 UZS1.46027 SAR
10000 UZS2.92054 SAR