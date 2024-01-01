Saudi riyals to Swedish kronor today

Convert SAR to SEK at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = kr2.933 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:56
SAR to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 SAR to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.93292.9329
Low2.80832.6876
Average2.86932.7833
Change4.44%8.09%
1 SAR to SEK stats

The performance of SAR to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9329 and a 30 day low of 2.8083. This means the 30 day average was 2.8693. The change for SAR to SEK was 4.44.

The performance of SAR to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9329 and a 90 day low of 2.6876. This means the 90 day average was 2.7833. The change for SAR to SEK was 8.09.

How to convert Saudi riyals to Swedish kronor

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to SEK rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Swedish Krona
1 SAR2.93286 SEK
5 SAR14.66430 SEK
10 SAR29.32860 SEK
20 SAR58.65720 SEK
50 SAR146.64300 SEK
100 SAR293.28600 SEK
250 SAR733.21500 SEK
500 SAR1,466.43000 SEK
1000 SAR2,932.86000 SEK
2000 SAR5,865.72000 SEK
5000 SAR14,664.30000 SEK
10000 SAR29,328.60000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Saudi Riyal
1 SEK0.34096 SAR
5 SEK1.70482 SAR
10 SEK3.40964 SAR
20 SEK6.81928 SAR
50 SEK17.04820 SAR
100 SEK34.09640 SAR
250 SEK85.24100 SAR
500 SEK170.48200 SAR
1000 SEK340.96400 SAR
2000 SEK681.92800 SAR
5000 SEK1,704.82000 SAR
10000 SEK3,409.64000 SAR