20 Saudi riyals to Swedish kronor

Convert SAR to SEK at the real exchange rate

20 sar
55.23 sek

1.00000 SAR = 2.76130 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.854771.0827589.75931.464041.64790.9522418.4388
1 GBP1.1699111.26665105.0051.71271.927781.1140321.5705
1 USD0.92360.789484182.89941.352151.521950.8794517.0296
1 INR0.01114090.00952340.012062810.01631070.0183590.01060860.205425

How to convert Saudi riyals to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Swedish Krona
1 SAR2.76130 SEK
5 SAR13.80650 SEK
10 SAR27.61300 SEK
20 SAR55.22600 SEK
50 SAR138.06500 SEK
100 SAR276.13000 SEK
250 SAR690.32500 SEK
500 SAR1380.65000 SEK
1000 SAR2761.30000 SEK
2000 SAR5522.60000 SEK
5000 SAR13806.50000 SEK
10000 SAR27613.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Saudi Riyal
1 SEK0.36215 SAR
5 SEK1.81075 SAR
10 SEK3.62149 SAR
20 SEK7.24298 SAR
50 SEK18.10745 SAR
100 SEK36.21490 SAR
250 SEK90.53725 SAR
500 SEK181.07450 SAR
1000 SEK362.14900 SAR
2000 SEK724.29800 SAR
5000 SEK1810.74500 SAR
10000 SEK3621.49000 SAR