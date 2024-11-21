2,000 Swedish kronor to Saudi riyals

Convert SEK to SAR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = SR0.3408 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:54
SEK to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 SEK to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35610.3721
Low0.34070.3407
Average0.34860.3595
Change-4.32%-7.55%
1 SEK to SAR stats

The performance of SEK to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3561 and a 30 day low of 0.3407. This means the 30 day average was 0.3486. The change for SEK to SAR was -4.32.

The performance of SEK to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3721 and a 90 day low of 0.3407. This means the 90 day average was 0.3595. The change for SEK to SAR was -7.55.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07311.04984.4531.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.0641.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.979106.8491.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.940.1970.581

How to convert Swedish kronor to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Saudi Riyal
1 SEK0.34076 SAR
5 SEK1.70377 SAR
10 SEK3.40755 SAR
20 SEK6.81510 SAR
50 SEK17.03775 SAR
100 SEK34.07550 SAR
250 SEK85.18875 SAR
500 SEK170.37750 SAR
1000 SEK340.75500 SAR
2000 SEK681.51000 SAR
5000 SEK1,703.77500 SAR
10000 SEK3,407.55000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Swedish Krona
1 SAR2.93466 SEK
5 SAR14.67330 SEK
10 SAR29.34660 SEK
20 SAR58.69320 SEK
50 SAR146.73300 SEK
100 SAR293.46600 SEK
250 SAR733.66500 SEK
500 SAR1,467.33000 SEK
1000 SAR2,934.66000 SEK
2000 SAR5,869.32000 SEK
5000 SAR14,673.30000 SEK
10000 SAR29,346.60000 SEK