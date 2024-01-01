1 Rwandan franc to CFP francs

1.00000 RWF = 0.08703 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8569351.0798589.57521.456021.645490.95291518.3716
1 GBP1.1669511.26015104.5311.699121.920231.11221.4391
1 USD0.926050.793556182.95151.348351.523810.8824517.0131
1 INR0.01116380.009566510.012055210.01625470.01836990.01063810.205097

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFP Franc
1 RWF0.08703 XPF
5 RWF0.43517 XPF
10 RWF0.87035 XPF
20 RWF1.74069 XPF
50 RWF4.35173 XPF
100 RWF8.70345 XPF
250 RWF21.75862 XPF
500 RWF43.51725 XPF
1000 RWF87.03450 XPF
2000 RWF174.06900 XPF
5000 RWF435.17250 XPF
10000 RWF870.34500 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Rwandan Franc
1 XPF11.48970 RWF
5 XPF57.44850 RWF
10 XPF114.89700 RWF
20 XPF229.79400 RWF
50 XPF574.48500 RWF
100 XPF1148.97000 RWF
250 XPF2872.42500 RWF
500 XPF5744.85000 RWF
1000 XPF11489.70000 RWF
2000 XPF22979.40000 RWF
5000 XPF57448.50000 RWF
10000 XPF114897.00000 RWF