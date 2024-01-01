100 CFP francs to Rwandan francs

Convert XPF to RWF at the real exchange rate

100 xpf
1,155 rwf

1.000 XPF = 11.55 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:41
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Rwandan Franc
1 XPF11.55390 RWF
5 XPF57.76950 RWF
10 XPF115.53900 RWF
20 XPF231.07800 RWF
50 XPF577.69500 RWF
100 XPF1,155.39000 RWF
250 XPF2,888.47500 RWF
500 XPF5,776.95000 RWF
1000 XPF11,553.90000 RWF
2000 XPF23,107.80000 RWF
5000 XPF57,769.50000 RWF
10000 XPF115,539.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFP Franc
1 RWF0.08655 XPF
5 RWF0.43276 XPF
10 RWF0.86551 XPF
20 RWF1.73102 XPF
50 RWF4.32756 XPF
100 RWF8.65511 XPF
250 RWF21.63778 XPF
500 RWF43.27555 XPF
1000 RWF86.55110 XPF
2000 RWF173.10220 XPF
5000 RWF432.75550 XPF
10000 RWF865.51100 XPF