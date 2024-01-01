500 Rwandan francs to Mexican pesos

Convert RWF to MXN at the real exchange rate

500 rwf
6.67 mxn

1.00000 RWF = 0.01335 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.926151.348350.794061.344751.5247418.974882.9554
1 EUR1.0797511.455880.8573651.451991.6463420.48889.5711
1 CAD0.7416470.68686910.5889130.997331.1308214.072661.5236
1 GBP1.259351.166361.6980411.693511.9201823.8959104.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Mexican Peso
1 RWF0.01335 MXN
5 RWF0.06674 MXN
10 RWF0.13349 MXN
20 RWF0.26698 MXN
50 RWF0.66745 MXN
100 RWF1.33489 MXN
250 RWF3.33723 MXN
500 RWF6.67445 MXN
1000 RWF13.34890 MXN
2000 RWF26.69780 MXN
5000 RWF66.74450 MXN
10000 RWF133.48900 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Rwandan Franc
1 MXN74.91270 RWF
5 MXN374.56350 RWF
10 MXN749.12700 RWF
20 MXN1498.25400 RWF
50 MXN3745.63500 RWF
100 MXN7491.27000 RWF
250 MXN18728.17500 RWF
500 MXN37456.35000 RWF
1000 MXN74912.70000 RWF
2000 MXN149825.40000 RWF
5000 MXN374563.50000 RWF
10000 MXN749127.00000 RWF