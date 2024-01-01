10 Rwandan francs to Kenyan shillings

Convert RWF to KES at the real exchange rate

10 rwf
1 kes

1.00000 RWF = 0.11441 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.925951.348150.7938711.344751.5240418.975982.959
1 EUR1.0811.4560.8573751.452331.6459720.49489.5957
1 CAD0.7417570.68681210.588860.9974781.1304714.075561.5354
1 GBP1.259651.166351.698211.693911.9197623.903104.499

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 RWF0.11441 KES
5 RWF0.57206 KES
10 RWF1.14412 KES
20 RWF2.28824 KES
50 RWF5.72060 KES
100 RWF11.44120 KES
250 RWF28.60300 KES
500 RWF57.20600 KES
1000 RWF114.41200 KES
2000 RWF228.82400 KES
5000 RWF572.06000 KES
10000 RWF1144.12000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 KES8.74036 RWF
5 KES43.70180 RWF
10 KES87.40360 RWF
20 KES174.80720 RWF
50 KES437.01800 RWF
100 KES874.03600 RWF
250 KES2185.09000 RWF
500 KES4370.18000 RWF
1000 KES8740.36000 RWF
2000 KES17480.72000 RWF
5000 KES43701.80000 RWF
10000 KES87403.60000 RWF