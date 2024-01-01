5 Kenyan shillings to Rwandan francs

Convert KES to RWF at the real exchange rate

5 kes
44 rwf

1.00000 KES = 8.79274 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 KES8.79274 RWF
5 KES43.96370 RWF
10 KES87.92740 RWF
20 KES175.85480 RWF
50 KES439.63700 RWF
100 KES879.27400 RWF
250 KES2198.18500 RWF
500 KES4396.37000 RWF
1000 KES8792.74000 RWF
2000 KES17585.48000 RWF
5000 KES43963.70000 RWF
10000 KES87927.40000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 RWF0.11373 KES
5 RWF0.56865 KES
10 RWF1.13730 KES
20 RWF2.27460 KES
50 RWF5.68650 KES
100 RWF11.37300 KES
250 RWF28.43250 KES
500 RWF56.86500 KES
1000 RWF113.73000 KES
2000 RWF227.46000 KES
5000 RWF568.65000 KES
10000 RWF1137.30000 KES